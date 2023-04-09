SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.03. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.