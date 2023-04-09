SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.