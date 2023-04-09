SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

SGH stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $809.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

