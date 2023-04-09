SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.16 million, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

