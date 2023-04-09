Sourceless 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,246.72 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $400.18 million and $3,246.72 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,039.74 or 1.00056245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01665369 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $744.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.