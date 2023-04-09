SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,394 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

