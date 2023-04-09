SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

