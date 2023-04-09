St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

