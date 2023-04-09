StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 7.9 %

BBGI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

