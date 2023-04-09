StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 7.9 %
BBGI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.