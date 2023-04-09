StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

