StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
