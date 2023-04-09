StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

