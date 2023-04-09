StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.65 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
