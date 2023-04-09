StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Featured Stories

