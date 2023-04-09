StockNews.com Lowers Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.5 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

