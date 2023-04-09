StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

