StockNews.com Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.