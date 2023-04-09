Straumann Holding AG (SAUHY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.05 on April 28th

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $15.05 on Friday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Get Straumann alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAUHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Straumann in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Straumann has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.