Substratum Price Reaches $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $140,380.76 and approximately $0.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,383.89 or 0.99951065 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00041774 USD and is up 14.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

