Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.63.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

