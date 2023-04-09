Sunlight Financial (SUNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th.

Sunlight Financial Price Performance

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

