Sunlight Financial (SUNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th.
Shares of SUNL stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
