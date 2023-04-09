SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.12 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $249.21 million and $37.27 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

