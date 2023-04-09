SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.82 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $247.37 million and $29.82 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003967 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00337018 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.