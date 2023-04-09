Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,437,200,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,450,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

