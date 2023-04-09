Synapse (SYN) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Synapse has a total market cap of $130.98 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

