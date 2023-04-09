Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.05.

SNV opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

