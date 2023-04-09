Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

