T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 4.3% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.
NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
