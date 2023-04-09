T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.73.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

