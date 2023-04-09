T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $321,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

