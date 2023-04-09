Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at TD Securities

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TLOFF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.65.
About Talon Metals
