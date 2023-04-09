TD Securities Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$26.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFPM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,633,693,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.