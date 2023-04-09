Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

TS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after acquiring an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.