The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $36.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Bread Financial Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

