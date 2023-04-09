The Goldman Sachs Group Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $258.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $184.11. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.