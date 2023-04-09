The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

