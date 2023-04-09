The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.08.

NYSE PNC opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

