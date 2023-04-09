The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

