Threshold (T) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.41 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $353.73 million and $12.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,889.12 or 0.99994156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03583898 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,422,660.52 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

