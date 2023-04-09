Threshold (T) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $357.95 million and $15.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,047.53 or 0.99990865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0362608 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,627,421.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

