Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $675,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

