Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.