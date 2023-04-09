TKG Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,211. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,815 shares of company stock worth $5,776,530. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

