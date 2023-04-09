TNC Coin Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $653.09 million and approximately $97,682.57 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10981775 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $101,973.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

