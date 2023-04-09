TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.07.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Natixis acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TPG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.