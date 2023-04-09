Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $318.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $356.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

