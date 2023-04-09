Trumpcoin Trading 15.8% Lower Today (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $11.35 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.75 or 0.06580783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00062163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

