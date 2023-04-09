UBS Group Lowers Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $82.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Crane Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CR opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Crane has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 56.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

