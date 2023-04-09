Ultra (UOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.61 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $98.69 million and $4.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,293.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00442869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00126037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.34469725 USD and is up 10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $6,060,461.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.