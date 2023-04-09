Uniswap Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00021163 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $66.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00322692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.01115462 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 647 active market(s) with $62,512,099.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.