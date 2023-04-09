UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00011893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $449,147.78 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00319931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

