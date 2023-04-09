Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,267 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Aurora Innovation makes up about 0.0% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,787 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.